What is mental wellbeing, really? New study offers a clear answer
'Positive mental health is not about feeling good all the time,' researchers say
Researchers in a recent breakthrough have established the shared definition of positive mental well being based on the first international consensus.
In a landmark study led by Adelaide University and Be Well Co, the team surveyed 122 global experts across 11 disciplines and created a standardized taxonomy to replace the previously fragmented and inconsistent definitions of mental wellbeing.
The findings published in Nature Mental Health, laid the foundation of positive mental health on widely-agreed six core pillars, including:
- Meaning and purpose: feeling life is worthwhile and goal-oriented
- Life satisfaction: giving overall positive evaluation of one’s life
- Self-acceptance: Encouraging individuals to maintain a non-judgemental and positive view of oneself
- Autonomy: Feeling in control of one’s choices and self-expression
- Connection: Having meaningful relationships
- Happiness: Positive mood and state of cheerfulness
Adelaide University researcher Dr Matthew Iasiello, said "By agreeing that positive mental health isn't a single feeling, but a combination of how we feel, how we function and how we connect with others, the study brings much‑needed clarity to the field.”
"For too long, mental wellbeing has been defined in different ways across research, healthcare and government, making it almost impossible to compare evidence or design effective policy,” he added.
The study also confirms that positive mental health is distinct from the absence of mental illness. Individuals can experience high levels of wellbeing even while living with a mental health condition.
What is positive mental health?
"Positive mental health isn't about feeling good all the time," Dr Matthew Iasiello said.
It is about having a combination of emotional wellbeing, psychological functioning, and social connection that allows a person to have a meaningful, manageable life, even during difficult times.
“In this way, positive mental health is less about feeling good all the time, and more about having the right combination of factors to cope, live well, and experience life as meaningful.”
"Understanding what makes up positive mental wellbeing helps individuals and organisations focus on what can really make a difference,” Co-researcher, Adelaide University and Be Well Co's Dr Joep van Agteren said.
“For the first time, we have a scientifically agreed blueprint for what good mental health actually looks like – and that changes everything,” he explained.
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