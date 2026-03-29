Economic outlook: How AI could reshape London’s business landscape

Industry leaders describe London and the UK as a melting pot for AI expertise. The region is seeking a significant influx of talent from Europe, the US, and worldwide, making it a competitive alternative to Silicon Valley. London-based firm Synthesia is a prime example of a UK global success, serving over 70% of FTSE 100 companies, as well as the NHS and the UN.

Youssef Alami Mejjati, head of research at Synthesia, said the company was working on the next level of training videos. They specialize in AI-generated avatars for corporate training and are developing interactive videos where users can interrupt an avatar to ask a question, mimicking a real-life classroom experience.

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Since 2020, the UK has founded more AI companies per capita than any other European nation. In this connection, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged a €2.5 billion investment into AI and quantum computing to ensure the UK leads the G7 in AI adoption and economic growth.

On the contrary, Lord Ranger, Conservative member of the AI all-party parliamentary group, warns of “brain-drain” to the US. “I think the key thing we need to look at is how do we incentivise those entrepreneurs in terms of the investment that they’re making in their time and their funds to retain the benefits as they scale up,” he further said.

Despite the local boom, experts like Lord Ranger warn of a potential brain drain to the US. There is a critical need to better incentivise entrepreneurs to stay in the UK. Without sufficient local investment, successful startups are often lured away by American capital as they attempt to scale up.