COVID-19 ‘Cicada’ variant: Here’s everything to know
First identified in South Africa in November 2024, the BA.3.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2 has now globally spread to at least 23 countries
A new Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa in November 2024, has now globally spread to at least 23 countries and has been detected in 25 US states through wastewater surveillance. It is nicknamed “Cicada” because it emerged in large numbers after being undetected for a long period. It carries 70-75 mutations on its spike protein-roughly double the amount found in recent predecessors like JN.1.
Impact on Immunity and vaccines
Due to the high number of mutations, experts worry the variant may more easily bypass immunity from previous infections or current vaccines. While the current vaccine designed for the Omicron lineage still offers some protection, studies show the immune response against BA.3.2 is weaker compared to other dominant strains like XFG.
Symptoms and severity
Symptoms remain consistent with previous strains, including fever, cough, and congestion with some instances of gastrointestinal issues. Early evidence suggests the variant is not more severe and does not cause higher mortality rates than previous versions of the virus.
Public health outlook
Experts state there is no cause for panic, even as COVID-19 still causes 300-500 deaths per week in the US now that the virus has settled into a manageable seasonal pattern. The primary focus remains on protecting vulnerable populations through standard measures. Health officials continue to monitor the strain to see if it becomes dominant or if it becomes dominant or if future mutations lead to more serious illness that could pressure the healthcare system.
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