Intense lightning and thunderstorms light up UAE skies amid heavy rainfall

Residents in major cities across the UAE experienced heavy rain and strong winds overnight from Thursday into Friday. These conditions brought turbulent winds and reduced visibility, prompting authorities to activate emergency measures and issue safe alerts nationwide. Given the gravity of the situation, officials continue to advise motorists to drive with extreme caution and remain vigilant while travelling. Specialized equipment and rescue vehicles have been deployed as emergency teams ensure a rapid response to safeguard lives and property.

However, residents can expect rain of varying intensity, lightning and thunder specifically in coastal, eastern and northern areas. It has been observed that zones remain unstable due to varied weather conditions. The dark skies and strong winds have been in sharp contrast to the usual bright, sunny and clear weather conditions.

Residents can expect a return to normal days soon, with milder winds, brighter skies and rising temperatures. A stray thunderstorm is possible next week; it is not expected to reach the intensity of recent days. The overnight storm is still clearing towards the east, affecting AL Ain and Fujairah but conditions are expected to be clear by this evening. Friday will likely remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with connective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity before clear skies. Residents are advised to stay safe and comply with all authorities’ directives.