SDGE power outage impacts tens of thousands in North County as crews restore electricity

A widespread SDGE power outage left thousands of residents without electricity across North County on Thursday evening before service was restored later that night.

According to SDGE’s outage map, the disruption began around 7:41 PM, affecting multiple communities from Encinitas to Carlsbad, as well as parts of Escondido.

At the peak of the outage, approximately 45,000 residents along the coast were without power, while nearly 14,000 customers in the Escondido area were also affected.

The coastal communities impacted included Carlsbad, La Costa, Encinitas, Cardiff, Olivenhain, Rancho Santa Fe and San Elijo Lagoon.

Inland areas affected included San Pasqual, Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and Lake Hodges.

Power was restored to most areas by around 8:50PM, according to SDGE’s website.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

Residents were advised to monitor updates through SDGE’s outage tracking system as crews worked to restore service across the region.