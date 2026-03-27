Milk recalled all over Canada over possible glass contamination affecting multiple brands
The recall affects select products under the Farmers, Natrel and Québon brands
Several milk products have been pulled from shelves in a milk recalled in Canada alert after concerns about possible glass contamination.
The recall affects select products under the Farmers, Natrel and Québon brands, according to a notice issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
The action was first triggered by Agropur, Canada’s largest dairy co-operative, on Wednesday. The CFIA said it is currently conducting a “food safety investigation” and is “verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”
The affected items include multiple two litre milk products sold in different regions. Farmers brand milk products were distributed in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, while Quebon products were sold in Quebec.
Natrel lactose free chocolate milk was distributed nationally.
Officials are advising consumers not to use the products. The recall states they should not “consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products,” and should be “thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”
No injuries have been reported, but authorities say the presence of glass could pose a serious safety risk.
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