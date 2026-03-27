Erika Kirk mocked in viral Druski skit as comedian draws millions of views online

A viral video featuring a parody of erika kirk has gained widespread attention online, with comedian Druski drawing millions of views within hours of posting.

Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, shared the skit on social media with the caption: "How Conservative Women in America Act."

The video shows him dressed in a blonde wig and white suit, portraying a character inspired by the Turning Point USA CEO.

In the clip, Druski delivers exaggerated responses to fictional reporters, including commentary on current political issues.

“We have to protect all men in America, especially the white men in America. Those are the ones we care about. Yes, because they are the ones who matter most," Druski says in the video.

The video quickly gained traction, attracting tens of millions of views within its first 12 hours.

Druski is known for producing viral comedy sketches that often parody cultural and social trends.

His previous content, including a spoof of megachurch pastors, has amassed hundreds of millions of views across platforms.