US currency shake-up: Trump signature to replace 165-year historic tradition

President Donald Trump's signature is set to appear on US banknotes this summer in a major shake-up, ending 165-year old tradition.

According to the Treasury Department, this is the first time in US history, a sitting president has signed American money.

Traditionally, the banknotes have featured the signatures of US treasury officials since 1861. Now, this tradition is going to phase-out under the Trump administration.

The change is part of a broader redesign commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence. To make room for the presidential signature, the Treasury is breaking a 165-year tradition by removing the signature of the US treasurer.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

As reported by Reuters, the first $100 bills featuring Trump and Scott Bessent’s signatures will be printed in June, followed by other bills in upcoming months. However, the circulation of these banknotes will take several weeks.

The recent overhaul is part of the Trump administration's efforts to associate President Donald Trump's name with various projects, including institutions, buildings, coins, warships, and government programs.

Earlier this week, a federal arts panel approved the formal design for a commemorative gold coin with Trump’s picture.

Except replacing the Treasurer’s signature with Trump, no other change will take place in the design of bills.

The recent announcement has drawn the attention of many notable officials. Jovita Carranza, who served as treasurer in Trump’s first time, called the change “powerful ⁠symbol of ​American resilience, the enduring strength of free enterprise and the promise of ​continued greatness.”

The current treasurer, Brandon Beach also supported this move, calling Trump “the architect of golden age economic revival.”

However, the former treasurer, Lynn Malerba who will be the last in an uninterrupted line of US Treasurers to sign federal currency, declined to comment.