White House fuels online frenzy as deleted clip sparks conspiracy theories

The White House's recent flurry of cryptic activity has sparked a mix of viral speculation, confusion, and criticism as new pixelated images were posted to its social media accounts on Thursday. However, the recent image has puzzled followers as some have commented that it resembles Donald Trump.

Recent posts come at a high-tension moment during the ongoing conflict with Iran and a domestic funding standoff involving the TSA. In this connection, Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Communications Director Kaelen Dorr reacted to the post on X with an eye emoji and another emoji resembling a purple monster or alien. On Wednesday, the White House posted two short, unexplained videos to its official X (twitter) and Instagram accounts. The first video featured a camera pointed at the floor showing pointed shoes. A woman asks, “It’s launching soon, right? "And a second voice responds, “Yes.” This clip was later deleted.





However, a second, glitch-style video remains live, featuring screen static and sounds resembling text message notifications. The caption consists of a phone and speaker emoji. On Thursday, a third unexplained post followed, continuing the trend of content without context or explanation. As of 4:28 p.m. ET, the Instagram post had garnered 18,000 likes and 2,700 comments. Prominent social media figures including Anthony Graffeo criticized the move, with Graffeo calling the administration “quite literally a joke.” It remains unknown if the posts were intentional or if they were the result of an error, as the White House has provided no clarification. The posts follow earlier instances of the Trump administration’s White House social media accounts sharing meme-style content.