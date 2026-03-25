Astronomers spot solar system lookalike 87 light-years away

A rare planetary system has been discovered that mirrors the structure of our solar system, exoplanet formation, and gas giant influence, providing astronomers with a window into cosmic history.

The system located 87 light-years away from Earth orbits the young star AF Leporis, which has an age of 24 million years, which lasts only a small fraction of our sun's 4.6 billion years.

Researchers used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope to capture the system, which showed a layout that closely resembles our solar system.

Gas giants mirror Jupiter and Saturn

The AF Leporis system hosts two massive gas giants:

AF Lep b: Positioned like Saturn, with a cold, thick atmosphere

Positioned like Saturn, with a cold, thick atmosphere AF Lep c: an outer giant that mirrors Jupiter’s gravitational role

The two planets create two debris belts which serve as counterparts to our asteroid and Kuiper belts. The planet's gravitational forces produce gaps between the discs, which create system stability that enables the development of smaller rocky planets.

Unlike the traditional method of transit, the direct imaging method using the SPHERE instrument has helped scientists observe the reflected light of the planets. This method also allows the measurement of the composition of the atmospheres of the planets.

AF Leporis is providing scientists with the opportunity to observe the live formation of the planets, including the migration of the Jupiter-Saturn model, which might be the universal formula for the formation of planetary systems.