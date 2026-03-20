OpenAI’s desktop ‘superapp’ could transform how users interact with AI

OpenAI plans to merge the ChatGPT app, the codex coding platform, and its browser into a single desktop “superapp.” The move aims to simplify the user experience and reduce the friction caused by using multiple fragmented platforms. However, executives believe this will streamline resources, helping the company maintain its quality bar and move faster against competitors like Anthropic. Greg Brockman being the president will temporarily oversee the product overhaul and the organizational shifts required to make it happen.

On the other hand, Fidji Simo will lead the sales team to prepare for the market launch of the new unified application. In this connection, Simo told employees in an internal memo:

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“We realized we were spreading our efforts across too many apps and stacks, and that we need to simplify our efforts.”

“That fragmentation has been slowing us down and making it harder to hit the quality bar we want.”

According to executives, the primary hope is that bringing the company’s tool under one app will streamline resources as OpenAI seeks to counter rising competition from rival Anthropic. An internal note from Simo admitted that spreading efforts across too many different apps and stacks was slowing the company down.

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched a native application of its Codex coding tool as it moved to solidify its presence in the AI market. Nonetheless, this shift follows the earlier release of a desktop tool, which OpenAI is now folding back into the main ecosystem to strengthen its AI code-generation footprint.