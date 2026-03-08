Police arrested two men for throwing explosive devices near a protest outside Mayor Mamdani’s house

A high-intensity confrontation between dueling protest groups outside Gracie Mansion led to the arrest of six individuals, including two men accused of deploying suspicious devices. These devices are still being analysed as tensions escalated between two opposing groups.

The bomb squad examined both devices, determining they were slightly smaller than a football, and appeared to be jars wrapped in black tape containing bolts. Regarding this serious incident, Mamdani’s spokesperson called the Lang-organized protest “despicable”, stating that the events are a stark reminder of the threats public officials face regularly.

Mayor Mamdani and the First Lady have been in contact with Commissioner Tisch, according to press secretary Joe Calvello. The scene is undergoing additional search for other potential threats.

There were no injuries or property damages reported. In line with the commissioner investigation, officers have established a safety perimeter around the area and began conducting canine sweeps and manual canvassing of surrounding blocks to ensure no additional hazards remain.

In this connection, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said: “New York respects the right to peaceful protest, but we have zero tolerance for hate or violence."

The police operation resulted in six arrests. These included a protester from Lang’s group who used pepper spray against counter-protesters, as well as two men who were apprehended for handling and throwing suspicious devices. Other individuals were charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic.

Commissioner Tischi commented that the officers who intercepted the man with an ignited device, stating that they put the safety of others above their own in accordance with their sworn duty to protect and serve.