Explosion outside US Embassy in Oslo triggers major security investigation

An explosion occurred early this morning near the perimeter of the United States Embassy in Oslo, Norway. The blast was powerful enough to be heard across the nearby district; the incident caused minor damage, with evidence pointing toward a targeted attack.

No casualties have been reported in the incident that took place at about 1 a.m. local time, Oslo police said in a statement.

Police official, Michael Dellemyr, told local media that the explosion occurred at the entrance of the consular section. While the actual cause of the incident remains unknown, police are searching for one or more suspects with dogs, drones, and helicopters, according to the state broadcaster.

In response to the incident, Norway’s Justice and Public Security Minister Astri-Hansen called the event "unacceptable" and stated that police are investigating with extensive resources. She clarified that there is currently no indication of a danger to the general public.

The US embassy is located in the Morgedalsvegan district of Oslo, about 7km (4 miles) outside the city centre. The Embassy has been referring questions to the State’s Department’s Office of Press Operations, which did not immediately respond to the incident.