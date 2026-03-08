Massive fire ignites Kuwait city tower as Trump rebukes Starmer over Middle East turmoil

A huge fire has broken out in a tower in Kuwait amid reports of missile and drone attacks across the Middle East. Meanwhile, President Trump has intensified a diplomatic row with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, accusing him of failing to get involved in the escalating conflict and stating that the US doesn't need British aircraft carriers.

According to the Kuwait army, the flames have spilled into nearby Kooshar Boulevard, where onlookers reported that the fire was engulfing homes and shops. The army confirmed that Civilian facilities in Kuwait have been damaged by falling debris following drone interceptions.

Given the gravity of the situation, the country’s air force continues to engage hostile aerial targets while the army urges citizens and residents to adhere to the safety and security instructions. In Tehran, oil deposits were hit by intense aerial bombardment, with locals reporting multiple explosions and heavy smoke, according to the BBC.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has now entered its second week after a huge fire engulfed a tower in Kuwait. The army has already been dealing with a wave of hostile drones that breached the country’s airspace.