Headway made in Nancy Guthrie case: report
Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 when she was dropped off at her home near Tucson by her family
The FBI has obtained photos and names of possible suspects behind Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie.
According to CBS News, the FBI now "has photos and names of people they believe may be the suspect seen on the surveillance video outside Nancy Guthrie's front door with what appears to be a gun in a holster."
The broadcaster reported that investigators are talking to employees at local businesses and gun shops, asking them if they recognize any of the faces and names.
Nancy Guthrie's family members have been cleared as possible suspects in her abduction, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday, as the case involving the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie entered its third week.
Guthrie's family, which includes "all siblings and spouses," has been cooperative and gracious as authorities investigate the kidnapping, Nanos said.
"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel," he said in a statement. "The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple."
Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 when she was dropped off at her home near Tucson by her family after she had dined with them, and was reported missing by relatives the following day, authorities have said.
At least two purported ransom notes have surfaced since she vanished, both of them delivered initially to news media outlets. There has been no known direct contact between any suspects and Guthrie's family or authorities.
-
Susan Hamblin draws renewed scrutiny after 'your littlest girl' email surfaces
-
South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to life over power abuse, martial law orders
-
Bill Gates cancels AI summit keynote after renewed questions over Epstein ties
-
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol faces possible death sentence in insurrection verdict
-
Inside Les Wexner’s testimony: ‘I was naive’ about Jeffrey Epstein
-
Rapper Lil Poppa dies at 25 days after releasing new music
-
Jax Taylor enters 'healthiest' phase amid sobriety journey
-
Nancy Guthrie feared to be in Mexico as search for Savannah mom widens