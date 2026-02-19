Headway made in Nancy Guthrie case: report

The FBI has obtained photos and names of possible suspects behind Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie.

According to CBS News, the FBI now "has photos and names of people they believe may be the suspect seen on the surveillance video outside Nancy Guthrie's front door with what appears to be a gun in a holster."

The broadcaster reported that investigators are talking to employees at local businesses and gun shops, asking them if they recognize any of the faces and names.

Nancy Guthrie's family members have been cleared as possible suspects in her abduction, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday, as the case involving the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie entered its third week.

Guthrie's family, which includes "all siblings and spouses," has been cooperative and gracious as authorities investigate the kidnapping, Nanos said.

"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel," he said in a statement. "The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 when she was dropped off at her home near Tucson by her family after she had dined with them, and was reported missing by relatives the following day, authorities have said.

At least two purported ransom notes have surfaced since she vanished, both of them delivered initially to news media outlets. There has been no known direct contact between any suspects and Guthrie's family or authorities.