Susan Hamblin draws renewed scrutiny after 'your littlest girl' email surfaces

A woman named Susan Hamblin has drawn renewed scrutiny after her name surfaced in newly released Epstein files.



But there appeared to be some confusion among readers — the Susan Hamblin in the Epstein files is called a financial advisor who won a libel suit against The Sun in 2022 over false claims. An other woman named Susan Hamblin in Washington state founded an adoption agency called Kids2Family.

Some people believe they share the same name but are not the same person.

Susan has been identified as the woman who sent the “your littlest girl was naughty” email included in the latest batch of files released by US Justice Department.

The exact nature, scale and activities of “Kids2Family” remain unclear from open sources, and no public findings have established wrongdoing by Susan Hamblin.

Pictures published by the Daily Mail in a 2016 articled titled " The busy life of Jeffrey Epstein: Group of gorgeous Manhattan 'it' girls in and out of the billionaire sex offender's mansion before Clinton pal flies off in private jet with comely brunette" has resurfaced as readers comb the documents for lesser-known figures in Epstein’s circle.

The outlet published multiple photos of the women who had alleged links with Epstein, including Susan 'Sue' Hamblin.

However, it could not be independently confirmed whether Susan, who sent emails to Epstein was the same person who founded the Kid2Family.

Susan Hamblin: Photo credit Daily Mail

It also mentioned Epstein's friendship with former Prince Andrew which forced the then Duke of York to quit his role as the British Government’s global trade envoy in 2011.

Meanwhile, Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested by the UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He is accused of sharing sensitive government information with Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain's former Prince Andrew



