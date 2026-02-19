Jax Taylor enters 'healthiest' phase amid sobriety journey

Jax Taylor's sobriety journey continues as he marks 15 months of being sober.

The Valley star, who began his sobriety journey back in 2024, "has been sober now for over one year and 3 months," an insider told US Weekly.

The source continued to share that Jax is "doing really well" and "he had even stopped smoking weed, and it's been six months."

Jax, the tipster shared, has now "moved" to "another home" which is "close" to his four-year-old son whom he welcomed with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

A second source noted that Jax has "completely transformed his life" to become "the healthiest he's ever been" as he "lives a very quiet life" these days.

"Everyone around him has really seen the transformation," the tattler continued. "He doesn't go out and is very intentional with who he spends his time with' - focused on 'close friends that are on a similar path."

Moreover, Jax "spends a lot of his time with Cruz" and has “been co-parenting well recently" with Brittany.

This came after Jax shared glimpses of his moving process on his Instagram account.

"New chapter," Jax wrote in the caption with a house emoji.

"Grateful to @roadwaymoving for making this move smooth and stress-free from start to finish."

Hinthing at the new chapter of life ahead, he added, "Here’s to new beginnings."