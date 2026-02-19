North Carolina woman sentenced over $320k fake document sales

A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after admitting to selling hundreds of fake identity documents online.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Chaiya Maley-Jackson, 26, was handed a 21-month sentence by US District Court Judge Kenneth Bell for producing and selling counterfeit Social Security cards, authorities confirmed.

Court documents show Maley-Jackson created at least 400 fake Social Security cards, eight driver’s licences and six COVID-19 vaccination cards between 2020 and 2022. Prosecutors said she made more than $320,000 from the scheme.

Prices for the fraudulent documents ranged from $15 to edit a pay stub to $150 for a physical driver’s licence.

Once completed, the documents were mailed or emailed to customers who paid through various online channels.

Plea records reveal that between October 2023 and October 2024, she earned a further $49,000 in fees linked to the fake documents.

The judge ordered an extra six months to her prison term after finding she had violated the conditions of probation stemming from a previous 2023 conviction for similar offences.

She is now expected to serve a total of two years and three months behind bars.