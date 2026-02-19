Real cause behind Brandi Glanville's facial disfigurement laid bare

Brandi Glanville is sharing the real reason behind her facial disfigurement.

After almost two years of believing that The Real Housewives alum’s facial features were deformed due to a "parasite", now Brandi has revealed that the infection was actually caused by her damaged breast implants.

She has till now spent over $130,000 to find a cure for the disfigurement, even went to infectious disease immunology physician Michael R. Scoma in New York City, who helped her better her condition.

Now, Brandi has finally discovered the root cause of her problem, which is her 18-year-old breast implant and for the removal, she has undergone surgery which Inside Edition called "life-saving surgery."

Brandi told TMZ that the parasite was "definitely" one of the reasons.

But her implants also "completely ruptured" such that she "had silicone all over my lymph nodes."

"I had a complete rupture on the right. A complete leak on the left," she shared with Inside Edition in the run-up to her implant removal. "I'm feeling petrified."

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon named Dr. Ariel Ourian, commented on Brandi's case, saying, "Brandi's case is really complicated. She has a ruptured implant. I don't really know what I'm gonna find when I get in there."

After Brandi's surgery, the surgeon revealed that one of the two implants was "torn, it is ripped and this is actually much worse than I expected."

Brandi first revealed her facial disfigurement months after her The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club 2 trip to Morocco, where, according to her, she caught the parasite.