Nancy Guthrie feared to be in Mexico as search for Savannah mom widens

FBI reaches out to Mexican police for clues in Nancy Guthrie case

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance drags into the third week, the FBI has reached out to Mexican federal law enforcement for any potential lead in her recovery, indicating the authorities are not ruling out whatever possibility.



According to TMZ, the US authorities are confident the 84-year-old's captor did not take her across the border right after the kidnapping.

The reason for their certainty stems from cameras at the border as well as other electronic devices that do not show signs of crossing.

But what is possible, the officials fear, is that the kidnapper may have taken Guthrie later through other means which may not have alerted the border police.

Therefore, as a precautionary step, the FBI informed Mexican authorities to share the information with other stations in the country to report any clue in the case.

The development follows the Pima County Sheriff's Department clearing Guthrie's family members of whatever doubt of their involvement in her missing.

“To be clear… the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case."

"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism," the statement read.

Guthrie has been missing since Feb.1 from her home near Tuscan, Arizona.