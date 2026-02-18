Margot Robbie gives bold response to critics of 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie hits back at 'Wuthering Heights' critics

Margot Robbie knows critics may not like what audiences like, and she’s ok with that.

Robbie spoke about her top priority with movie making while promoting Wuthering Heights in an interview alonsgide costar Jacob Elordi and moderator Joel Edgerton for Vogue Australia.

When asked how she considers the audience of the film, she said, "I consider audience always. I’ve never, ever been on set and thought, ‘What are the critics going to think of this?' I’m like, 'What’s an audience going to feel right now? What’s their emotional response going to be?'"

"I just believe you should make movies for the people who are going to buy tickets to see the movies," she continued. "It’s as simple as that."

Following mixed reviews of teh film, the Oscar-nominated actress and producer revealed that Wuthering Heights writer-director Emerald Fennell shares a similar philosophy.

"I love working with Emerald, too, because she always prioritizes an emotional experience over a heady idea," she said. "She's very smart and she's got great ideas and all this kind of stuff, but she will let a cool idea fall by the wayside to offer the option that is going to be most exciting for an audience. And I really appreciate that about her."