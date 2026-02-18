'Total War' addict gamer allegedly pulls rifle on mother over property dispute/ Photo: SEGA

An Arizona man pulled an assault rifle at his elderly mother during a heated argument over property ownership, prosecutors say.

28-year-old Beau Lieurance, from Scottsdale, is accused of aiming the weapon at his mother and another man who lives at the property and pulling the trigger though the firearm did not discharge, Fox 10 Phoenix reports.

According to prosecutors, the confrontation erupted during an argument over the ownership of the house. Lieurance allegedly claimed his mother had denied him a share of the property, that escalated tensions among the family.

Lieurance was later taken into custody and has since appeared before a judge.

Prosecutors said Lieurance is heavily involved in the strategy video game Total War, playing between 50 and 60 hours a week, and suggested it may have contributed to the alleged violence.

Prosecutors also referenced possible mental health concerns, including alleged undiagnosed schizophrenia.

Lieurance has denied the accusations. He claimed his mother intimidated him and alleged he had been drugged for days before the incident.

He now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as charges of disorderly conduct along with other two related charges.

A judge initially set his bond at $50,000 but later increased it to $100,000.

If released, he will be barred from returning to the home and must have no contact with his mother, according to court orders.