Police detain man armed with loaded shotgun running towards US Capitol building

US Capitol: Police detain man armed with loaded shotgun

US Capitol Police in Washington, DC arrested an 18-year-old man after he brandished a loaded shotgun and ran towards the Capitol building.

Given the gravity of the situation, police have not yet identified a motive for the suspect's actions, which remain under investigation. Although the suspect appeared to be targeting the Capital, Congress is not currently in session.

Meanwhile, authorities located the suspect’s Mercedes SUV parked on Maryland Avenue, near the US Botanic Garden. Additionally, a gas mask and a Kevlar helmet were discovered inside the vehicle.

According to Al Jazeera, US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming the suspect faces charges for unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition.

In this connection, Chief Sullivan said: “We had a person exit that vehicle with a shotgun and begin running towards the Capital.”

“The individual was challenged by United States Police officers and ordered to drop the weapon, which he did comply with.” he added.

Visitors to the Capitol were stunned by the incident and the restraint shown by officers.

Regarding the incident, Donnel Dunaway of Cleveland, Ohio remarked that it’s alarming for an 18-year-old to make such a decision. Police officials stated that the outcome was a result of their de-escalation training.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday, exactly one week before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address. Authorities have confirmed the incident will not lead to any changes in measures for the event.

The police chief, Sullivan said: “We take the State of the Union very seriously.”