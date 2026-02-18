Jamil Jivani's ‘anti-America’ comment prompts response from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he does not agree with recent comments made by MP Jamil Jivani regarding Canada’s response to the ongoing trade dispute with the United States.

Jamil Jivani, who recently travelled to Washington for meetings with US officials, described Canada’s reaction to tariffs as an “anti-America hissy fit” during an interview with Breitbart.

His remarks sparked questions in Ottawa about his role and intentions. On Tuesday, Poilievre was asked whether he agrees with Jivani’s assessment. He said: “No.”

“Canadians are legitimately upset by the unjustifiable tariffs and comments that the president has made,” Poilievre said on Parliament Hill, according to CTV.

“And you know, as the prime minister has said, nobody can control Donald Trump, as (former prime minister) Mr. (Stephen) Harper said, we have to focus not on how the president’s words and deeds make us feel, but on what we can do to adapt.”

When asked if Jivani’s Washington trip could confuse Canada’s message, Poilievre replied: “He speaks for himself, and I speak for the party.”

Poilievre added that Jivani’s riding has been heavily affected by the trade dispute and said: “I think that it’s necessary for all MPs to use all the connections and work that they can in order to overturn the tariffs and protect Canadian jobs. I encourage all MPs to fight the tariffs and stand up for Canada.”