Weather alert for Wednesday: Snow and freezing rain set to hit Toronto and Southern Ontario

The weather across Toronto and southern Ontario is expected to shift sharply as a new system brings snow and freezing rain beginning Wednesday.

Weather warnings and advisories are in effect from Windsor through Hamilton, Barrie and as far east as Belleville. Conditions may include fog, freezing rain and snow.

“The recent calm weather pattern will come to an abrupt end on Wednesday as a frontal system arrives from California,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell explained.

“Significant amounts of snow, freezing rain and even rain are likely across parts of southern Ontario, with the GTA in line potentially for all three.”

An orange weather alert in Kitchener predicts “significant” freezing rain, with ice accretion of five to 10 mm likely and wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

Toronto remains under a special weather statement warning of “hazardous winter conditions” including up to five centimetres of snow, reduced visibility and ice pellets.

“The temperature at the surface and also a little higher in the atmosphere will play a crucial role in the precipitation type — and right now I would expect areas that stay mostly snow — (and could) end up with 15 to 20 cm by the end of Wednesday,” Farnell added.

Snow is expected to change to ice west of Toronto toward Hamilton and Kitchener.