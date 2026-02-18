When is Ramadan 2026 in Canada? All you need to know

Muslims across Canada are welcoming the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday night.

ISNA Canada confirmed that Ramadan will begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The organization said the first Taraweeh prayers will take place on the evening before, marking the spiritual start of the holy month.

Taraweeh prayers are held after the Isha prayer each night during Ramadan and often draw large gatherings at mosques nationwide.

Canada is home to a significant Muslim population, and Ramadan is considered one of the most sacred periods in the Islamic calendar.

During the month, Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset, refraining from food and drink. The month also focuses on increased prayer, charity and family gatherings.

Mosques across Canada typically host nightly prayers and community iftars, where families and friends come together to break their fast.

Communities across Canada are now preparing for a month of worship, reflection and unity.