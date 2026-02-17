Donald Trump warns kidnappers of death penalty in Nancy Guthrie case

US President Donald Trump has issued a death penalty warning to the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie if she does not return safe and sound.

In an telephonic interview with the New York Post, Trump said, in the case of any harm to the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, I will ask the Justice Department to seek harsh justice for the abductors in the form of the death penalty.

He further reiterated that “her kidnappers would be subject to very, very severe – the most severe federal consequences as Arizona does have the death penalty.

The 84-year-old has been missing from her Arizona home since February 1, 2026. The search to find Nancy Guthrie has been ongoing for weeks.

Earlier this week, the investigators found an unknown DNA at the property along with several gloves as far as 10 miles away from her house. The officials ruled out the possibility that the concerning DNA belongs to Nancy’s family members and close associates.

The law enforcement authorities also released photos of a masked person carrying a black backpack, describing the suspect as male about “5'9" - 5'10" tall, with an average build.”

The FBI also doubled the amount of reward to $100,000 if anyone comes with information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie made a tearful plea, "I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late."

"And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing.” she added.