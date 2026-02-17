Five killed in apartment building fire in Spain’s Catalonia

A devastating incident caught attention on Monday, February 16, 2026, after five innocents were killed in Spain's apartment fires.

As reported by regional firefighters, the devastating fire erupted from an apartment building in Spain's northeastern Catalonia.

Spanish news agency EFE, along with fire department sources, informed that authorities believe all the deceased were young people, and some may have been underage or minors, including others that were injured.

The blaze broke out in a storage room of a five-story building in Manlleu, a town of 21,000 in the Osona area north of Barcelona, firefighters said in a statement.

Many victims were unable to escape the storage area.

The reason for the fire is still unknown, but the Mossos d'Esquadra Catalan police have opened an investigation into the fire case.

As informed, the victims' identification will be completed throughout Tuesday morning, as some of the bodies were charred.

Previously, a fatal fire occurred in a residential apartment complex in the Campanar neighborhood of Valencia, Spain, on February 22, 2024.

The blaze was one of the worst in recent Spanish history, destroying a 14-story building and an adjoining 10-story block that reportedly killed 10 people, leaving dozens injured.