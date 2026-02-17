Toronto weather forecast: snow storm watch issued with up to 15 cm expected across GTA

A snow storm is set to bring another round of winter weather to Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area this week.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for municipalities north of Vaughan, west of Milton and east of Scarborough. Much of the GTHA remains under a special weather statement.

“A low pressure system is expected to bring snow and freezing rain to the region on Wednesday,” the advisory from Environment Canada reads.

“There remains some uncertainty with the track of this system as such, snowfall amounts and areas affected could change.”

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday morning. Areas such as Richmond Hill and Markham could see up to 15 centimetres, while Toronto and Hamilton may receive up to five centimetres.

“Several hours of freezing rain with ice build-up of two to five millimetres (is) possible,” the advisory reads.

Environment Canada warns that roads and sidewalks may become slippery and visibility may “suddenly” be reduced to near zero at times.

Conditions are expected to improve Thursday before another chance of rain or snow returns later in the week.