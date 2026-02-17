Toronto’s Miss Ivy restaurant hit by gunfire for the second time, as police investigates

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at Miss Ivy restaurant on Queen Street West for the second time in nine days.

Officers responded just after 4:45PM on Monday near Queen Street West and Portland Street following reports of gunfire. Police said evidence of gunshots was found at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Damage was visible at 502 Queen Street W., home to the Asian fusion eatery Miss Ivy. A glass door appeared shattered by gunfire and three bullet holes were seen in another window.

According to CTV, investigators said suspects fled in a dark coloured vehicle. No descriptions have been released.

“(This is the) second time it’s happened in a week, so it’s a little scary,” said Adrian Ravinsky, a nearby resident and business owner to the outlet.

“I mean the only recognizable difference that I can see, is the one last Sunday there were a couple discernable bullet holes and today the whole window was totally shot out. But I mean bullet casing in the exact same spot, I mean looks almost like a carbon copy.”

Queen Street West was briefly closed between Portland and Denison Avenue. Police say the Miss Ivy shooting investigation remains ongoing.