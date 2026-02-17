Italy’s famous Lovers Arch collapses on Valentine's Day in shocking scene

The famous Lovers Arch stunned locals and tourists on Valentine’s Day after the natural landmark in southern Italy fell into the sea.

The rocky arch, located among the sea stacks of Sant’Andrea in Melendugno, Puglia, was one of the most recognisable symbols of the Adriatic coastline and the Salento region.

Known as a backdrop for wedding proposals and photos, the formation gave way after days of strong storm surges and heavy rain.

“It is a devastating blow to the heart,” said Melendugno’s mayor, Maurizio Cisternino cited by The Guardian.

“One of the most famous tourist features of our coastline and of the whole of Italy has disappeared.”

Local authorities said strong winds, rough seas and intense rainfall gradually weakened the structure before its collapse.

“Nature has been overturned: what existed 30 years ago no longer exists. We must find the resources for an organic intervention,” Cisternino added.

Experts warn that Mediterranean cyclones, known as medicanes, are becoming more frequent due to rising sea temperatures.

“With the Mediterranean [experiencing] among its hottest years on record in 2025, warmer seas are supercharging the atmosphere and fuelling extreme events,” said Christian Mulder, a professor at the University of Catania, to The Guardian.