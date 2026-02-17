Big Sean on coping with Nipsey Hussle’s death

Big Sean says he experienced a period of intense depression and anxiety after the death of a close friend and fellow rapper, Nipsey Hussle, in 2019.

During an interview with ABC News, the rapper said he “hit a wall” emotionally while struggling to cope with grief and the pressures of fame.

He explained that although he wasn’t trying to become a mental health advocate, he simply wanted to be honest about attending therapy and navigating a difficult period marked by emotional highs and lows.

Sean revealed that years of intense focus on his career caused him to lose touch with his sense of self, which deepened his depressive state. The experience ultimately pushed him to step back from music temporarily to focus on healing and rediscovering balance in his life.

The artist and Hussle shared a close personal and professional bond before Hussle’s fatal shooting in March 2019 at age 33. In 2020, Sean honoured him through their collaborative track Deep Reverence, which was released after Hussle’s death.

In past interviews with People, Sean described Hussle as more like a brother, praising his commitment to community empowerment and Black-owned business growth.

Sean has also previously acknowledged experiencing moments where he felt like giving up on life. He has been stressing the importance of therapy, self-awareness, and actively choosing joy despite life’s challenges since.