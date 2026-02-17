Cardi B breaks silence on Stifon Diggs split rumors
The speculation began after the pair unfollowed each other on social media
Cardi B is finally updating about her relationship status with Stifon Diggs after breakup rumors.
The 33-year-old rapper, who welcomed a son with Diggs back in November, revealed that she is no longer with her "baby daddy."
"Just because I ain’t f**** with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy," Cardi said during her Los Angeles stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour on February 15.
"This is for you b****," she said and then performed on her Am I the Drama's song Pretty & Petty.
In the song, Cardi dissed BIA, as the open lyric of the track says, "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head."
This came after BIA reacted to Cardi performing on the song. She joked about Diggs, saying, "Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… [you know what nevermind.]"
Cardi B and Diggs' breakup speculations began after fans noticed that the duo followed each other on Instagram on Monday, February 9, after the NFL player's 2026 Super Bowl loss.
For those unversed, the pair first confirmed their relationship back in May 2025.
