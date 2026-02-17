The 'Godfather' legend Robert Duvall dead at 95

Hollywood is mourning the death of screen legend Robert Duvall, who has died aged 95.

The Academy Award winner passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2026, his wife Luciana Pedraza confirmed in a heartfelt Facebook post the following day.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," she wrote. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

Duvall delivered unforgettable performances in The Godfather,The Apostle and The Judge, cementing his reputation as one of Hollywood’s finest.

But to Pedraza, he was far more than a screen icon.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she said.

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented," she went on to say.

She thanked supporters for their years of admiration and asked for privacy as the family mourns.

Though best known for his towering film career, Duvall began on the stage, appearing in productions including A View from the Bridge, per Blast.

His early screen work included an appearance in The Robert Herridge Theater in 1960, followed by roles in television dramas such as Armstrong Circle Theatre and Playhouse 90.