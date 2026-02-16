Savannah Guthrie considers 'leaving' Today Show as Epstein victim interview surfaces
Savannah Guthrie is thinking of leaving Today Show after her mother was abducted
As search for her abducted mom continues, TV show host Savannah Guthrie is reportedly looking to quit the Today Show, said a report citing sources close to her.
The Sun reported that her thoughts stem from a fear that her fame was the reason behind her mother’s kidnapping.
NewsNation’s Paula Froelich told The Sun “This absolutely came out of the blue, and I think she’s really concerned that it was because of her job.”
However, the report could not be independently confirmed.
It came as Savanna issued a new plea to bring her mother Nancy Guthrie home.
The report comes amid conspiracy theories linking her old interview with Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, to her mother's kidnapping.
Giuffre, who committed suicide last year, was behind the fall from grace of Britain's former Prince Andrew.
Giuffre had accused the younger brother of King Charles III of sexually assaulting her when she was young.
During the interview with Savannah, Giuffre had narrated her ordeal while mentioning Andrew and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"Now, years later, Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has disappeared under unresolved circumstances," said an X user while sharing a clip of the interview.
"Is this all coincidence… or does the Epstein story have a way of following people long after the cameras turn off?," he said.
The resurfaced interview has been watched by thousands of people on social media.
Meanwhile, some social media users have shared old social media posts of Nancy Guthrie where she allegedly criticized US President Donald Trump.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31, when family dropped her off at her home following an evening dinner with them, and relatives reported her missing the following day, authorities said.
