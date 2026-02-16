Fresh mystery emerges in Nancy Guthrie case over 'elder abuse' claims

New twist to Nancy Gutrhie kidnapping after APS card 'found' at her home

In a shocking turn of events, an Adult Protective Service or APS, card was photographed at Nancy Guthrie's home front door before she went missing, according to a reporter frequently reporting on the case.



Jonathan Lee Riches, who describes himself as a gonzo journalist, posted a snap of what appears to be a card from the service on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the tweet, he quoted a local resident who claimed to have taken the card's photograph prior to Guthrie' disappearance.

"A local took this pic from the road of a card in Nancy Guthrie's front door. It's from an investigator with Adult Protective Services," Riches penned

The gonzo journalist further added that during his livestream, purportedly from the crime scene, he asked the local, whom he did not name in the post, why an Adult Protective Services card was present at the 84-year-old's home.

"Local spoke with me about it during my LIVE. Why is the card there?" Riches asked, to which the local resident indicated that probably an elder abuse-related inquiry was ongoing before she went missing.

"Local suggested an elder abuse investigation going on before Nancy vanished," the reporter penned.

It is worth noting that authorities did not officially confirm finding an APS card at Guthrie's front door, leaving uncertainty about when the card was placed at her front door and, moreover, doubts about whether the door it was placed at was Guthrie's residence.

However, as the investigation into the 84-year-old's disappearance drags into the third week, this alleged fresh mystery could raise new questions.

Meanwhile, weeks into Guthrie's missing is adding a shocking toll on her family. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, a well-known anchor, today made an emotional plea to her alleged captor.

"I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, it's never too late," she continued. "You're not lost or alone and it is never too late to do the right thing.

Keeping her hope alive, she said, "I wanted to come on and it's been two weeks since my mom was taken and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe."

Guthrie went missing on Feb. 1.