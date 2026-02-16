Expert reveals big change in morning shows after Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy kidnapping

Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy most recently appeared on TODAY in November 2025

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has made an emotional plea for the release of her mother Nancy, who went missing two weeks back.

In a video message, Savannah says: "I wanted to come on, and um, it's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe.

"And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you are not lost or alone."

Following Savannah’s emotional plea, entertainment expert Rob Shuter has said Savannah Guthrie’s mom disappearance could change morning TV forever.

In his substack, Rob claims networks quietly pull family segments as industry reassesses boundaries.

Nancy most recently appeared on TODAY in November 2025 in a warm six-minute segment filmed in Tucson.

The insider said that several upcoming family-focused segments have already been scrapped — not just at NBC, but across the board.

A senior morning producer revealed to Rob, “There were at least three family tie-ins pulled this week. It suddenly feels different.”

Another insider confirms ABC and CBS have also paused similar pieces featuring parents and children of the anchors.

The source continued, “No one wants to blur the line between storytelling and exposure right now.”

Another media executive said, “It’s an industry-wide recalibration. When real life becomes frightening, the ‘we’re one big family’ model feels riskier.”

The source said, “This is a wake-up call. The human touch isn’t going away — but the access might.”