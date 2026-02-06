Canadian federal government employees face new return to office rules this summer
According to a letter posted online, federal government employees will be expected to return to the office full time starting May 4
New rules will require many Canadian federal government employees to spend more time working in person, with the Treasury Board of Canada announcing a phased return to office plan beginning this spring.
According to a letter posted online, government executives will be expected to return to the office full time starting May 4.
The rest of the public service will move to a minimum of four in office days each week starting July 6.
Civil servants currently follow a three day in office requirement introduced in September 2024 after widespread remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Treasury Board said it "will be engaging with bargaining agents to seek their input on implementing this plan."
Prime Minister Mark Carney previously signalled that hybrid work changes were coming, stating: "There will likely be different levels of return depending on seniority, depending on role and obviously depending on capacity."
Unions have strongly criticized the decision. Nathan Prier, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees, told Radio Canada, "We've seen this pattern over and over again.
We have, this time, half an hour's notice on a massive change to our workplace policy." He added: "This government does not want to have a conversation about this. They are not interested whatsoever in all of the benefits of telework."
