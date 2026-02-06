Toronto Pearson Airport chase caught on camera in trafficking case

New video released in court appears to show a dramatic chase and takedown at Toronto Pearson International Airport, highlighting a major security incident that led to a nine year prison sentence, according to reporting by CTV News Toronto.

The footage, entered as evidence in a Brampton Superior Court case, shows a mechanic pursuing a baggage handler through restricted tunnels at the airport after a suspected drug smuggling attempt.

The man, identified as 52 year old Nigel Welsh, was later found guilty of trafficking and sentenced in January.

CTV News Toronto reports that Canada Border Services Agency officers eventually discovered the suspect hiding inside a luggage cart before taking him into custody.

Justice Mohammed Rahman described the situation in his ruling, writing: “Mr. Welsh’s flight after being discovered caused what was, by all appearances, a major security incident at an international airport. An importing suspect was essentially running around the secure airside area of the airport.”

Court documents say Welsh dropped a backpack during the chase containing nine one kilogram bricks of cocaine and a bag of cannabis valued at up to one million dollars.

Former Toronto detective Mark Mendelson told CTV News Toronto the suspect appeared to panic.

“They want to hide. But there’s not a lot of places to hide in the apron of an airport,” Mendelson said. He added: “We’re talking about a premise that is laden with security cameras. They’re everywhere at Pearson Airport. So it’s high risk.”