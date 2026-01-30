Toronto braces for Arctic blast as Environment Canada warns of extreme cold

Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area are preparing for a surge of dangerously cold Arctic air expected to arrive Thursday night and linger into Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued a yellow cold warning for Toronto and surrounding communities on Thursday alerting residents that temperatures will drop sharply as Arctic air grips the region.

Overnight lows are forecast to fall to around –23 C with wind chills plunging close to –30 as strong northwesterly winds arrive.

The warning also covers Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton and nearby areas.

Environment Canada cautioned that these conditions could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

Officials warn that the extreme cold poses serious risks for people without proper shelter and are urging residents to limit outdoor exposure and dress in warm, layered clothing.

“Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming,” Environment Canada noted.

Friday morning is expected to be especially harsh, with wind chills again hovering near –30 making for a bitter start to the day and a challenging commute.

Residents are advised to check on vulnerable individuals, ensure pets are protected from the cold and take extra precautions if traveling or working outdoors.