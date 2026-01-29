Arizona police allegedly kill man restraining armed attacker inside home

A man who had restrained an armed attacker inside his home and called 911 was himself shot dead by police, his family has said.

Christian Diaz Rendon was killed at the scene on Monday night after officers opened fire while responding to reports of a shooting at the property.

The family members told KOLD News 13 Mr Diaz Rendon had already disarmed and subdued the attacker moments before police arrived.

The incident began when a man, identified as the landlord’s son, opened fire at the house. The gunman later entered the home through a shattered sliding glass door.

Mr Diaz Rendon and an uncle tackled him, wrestled the gun away and pinned him to the floor, shouting that the threat was over, the family said. Mr Diaz Rendon then called emergency services.

When officers arrived, one fired from outside the doorway and fatally striking Mr Diaz Rendon, according to investigators. Both Mr Rosas and the suspected gunman were taken to hospital.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation and confirmed an officer discharged a weapon at the scene.

One family member, Jarvis Rosas, said relatives repeatedly told police the gunman had already been restrained and called for officers not to shoot.

The family has called for accountability as the investigation continues and has launched a fundraising appeal to cover funeral and related expenses.