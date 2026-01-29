China grants visa-free travel to UK citizens after AstraZeneca’s $15B investment

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that China is ready to approve visa-free travel for British citizens, marking a major shift in both countries' relations.

According to Downing Street as reported by BBC, the citizens will be allowed to make visa-free travel to China for under 30 days regardless of the nature of visit.

With this recent development, the UK is now treated the same way as 50 other countries like France, Germany, and Australia.

Talking about visa agreement, Starmer said, “As one of the world’s economic powerhouses, businesses have been crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China.”

“We’ll make it easier for them to do so – including via relaxed visa rules for short-term travel – supporting them to expand abroad, all while boosting growth and jobs at home,” the PM added.

Besides easing the travel rules, the UK has also announced a “feasibility study” plan, aiming to reach an agreement on trade in services between Britain and China.

If successful in reaching the deal, the framework would establish transparent and legally binding rules for UK companies doing business in China. The UK exports 13 billion pounds worth of services to China yearly.

The services sector lays the foundation of the British economy and this collaboration will help to expand links in the healthcare, financial and professional services, legal services, education and skills sectors, the statement issued by Downing Street read.

Additionally, UK-based AstraZeneca also expressed the desire to invest $15 billion in Beijing until 2030.

The investment will be used for research and development, and expansion of medicine manufacturing, which in turn will support thousands of UK jobs.