UK-China’s new chapter: Starmer, Xi hold talks on tariffs, travel rules & migration

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on various issues, ranging from tariffs, travel rules, and migration, signalling a major recalibration in both countries relations.

As reported by Reuters, both sides have made considerable progress on tariffs, travel and small-boat migration in a meeting with Thursday, putting their strained relationship in a “strong place.”

After an 80-minute summit with Xi, Starmer called the meeting fruitful along with “real concrete outcomes.”

"We made some really good progress on tariffs for whisky, on visa-free travel to China, and on information exchange co-operation on irregular migration," Starmer told reporters in Beijing.

According to Starmer, the move to reduce tariffs on whisky will pave the way for British businesses “much wider opening” in China and revive Britain's sluggish economy.

Moreover, the discussions on migration rules and presence of small boat engines used by smugglers to cross the English Channel will ensure the strategic focus on defence and security.

As reported by Downing Street, last year more than 60 percent of small boards confiscated from trafficking and smuggling gangs were found to be built in China.

Upon asking where the discussions related to Jimmy Lai, the convicted ex-media Hong Kong tycoon, or not, Starmer said, “"Yes, we did have a respectful discussion about that.”

Keir Starmer’s visit to China for the first time since 2108 indicates the UK’s efforts to reboot relations with the world’s second largest economy.

After eight years of strained relations, Britain seeks to deepen economic ties with China, which was the UK’s fourth-largest trading partner in 2022, according to the government data.