Nicki Minaj expresses support for Trump in public statement

Nicki Minaj has publicly expressed her support for President Donald Trump.

Taking over the stage at a high-profile summit hosted by the Treasury Department on Wednesday, the 43-year-old songstress praised Trump, calling herself his “No. 1 fan.”

“I will say that I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change,” the Side to Side hitmaker told the crowd.

She further said, “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It's not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him," added Minaj.

At the summit, Trump also sang praises of Minaj, calling her "the greatest rapper."

“I just think she’s great. I didn’t know Nicki, and I’ve been hearing over the years she’s a big Trump supporter, or Trump fan. And she took a little heat on occasion because her community isn’t necessarily a Trump fan,” stated the President of United States.