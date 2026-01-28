Starmer vows to remain ‘clear-eyed’on national security ahead of China trip

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has officially arrived in China for a high-stakes three-day visit-the first by a British leader in eight years. The primary goal of this trip is to move the UK-China relationship out of a deep freeze into a new era of pragmatic and consistent operation.

Keir Starmer has stated that he will remain “clear-eyed” and realistic about national security posed by China as he travels to Beijing in an effort to improve relations with the global economic powerhouse. He maintains that the trip will bring benefits for people “back at home” through a more comprehensive and consistent approach to China.

According to The Guardian, Starmer has faced criticism for seeking a renewed relationship with China while the country remains a national security threat to the UK. This backlash follows the government’s pivotal decision last week to greenlight a new mega-embassy in London.

Keir Starmer maintains that the UK cannot afford to ignore the economic opportunities presented by China-the world’s second largest economy and the UK’s third largest trading partner. He became the first UK leader in eight years to visit Beijing as he promised to take a more realistic approach.

In this regard, he said, “For years our approach to China has been dogged by inconsistency, blowing hot and cold, from golden age to ice age. It’s not like China matters to the UK.”

Starmer will be escorted on the three-day visit to Beijing and Shanghai by a delegation of about 60 British businesses and cultural organizations, including HSBC, GSK, Jaguar Land Rover and the National Theatre.

The business secretary, Peter Kyle who will be on the trip said: “For a decade, there has been a lack of serious engagement needed to capitalize on the opportunity for a better relationship with China.”

Nonetheless, the primary motive behind this trip is to see trade flourish in sectors ranging from financial services to advanced manufacturing and the global energy transition. This will help to strengthen UK relations with the rapidly evolving Chinese economy.