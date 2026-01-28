US Rep. Ilhan Omar assaulted with unknown spray at Minneapolis town hall

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar was assaulted with unknown white liquid spray during her address at Minneapolis town hall meeting.

The unfortunate incident took place when the Minnesota democrat was speaking critically of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and the Department of Homeland Security.

During her speech, an unidentified person approached Omar at the podium and attacked the US representative with a clear liquid which the assailant sprayed with a syringe.

Prior to the attack, Omar can be heard saying, “ICE cannot be reformed. It cannot be rehabilitated; we must abolish ICE for good. And DHS Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment.”

Fortunately, Omar remained uninjured, but shaken and the man was restrained by security personnel. However, the identity of the man is still unknown.

In the video circulating on X, the enraged man was seen saying “You must resign” before assaulting the congresswoman.

Following the disruption, unrelenting Omar returned to the podium, citing, “Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand — we are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us. Everybody settle down. Gonna finish my remarks.”

According to a statement issued by Omar’s office, the attacker was apprehended by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Later talking to X, the congresswoman said, “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.”

“Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong,” she added.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dubbed the condemnable attack as “not a confidence.”

The attack came days after Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly criticized Ilhan Omar.