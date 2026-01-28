Magnitude 4.1 earthquake felt across Ontario and New York

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck southern Ontario late Monday night, sending tremors across a wide area of the province and into parts of the United States.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 10:59PM local time and was relatively shallow, with a depth of about 11.5 kilometres.

The epicentre was located near the town of Brechin, close to Lake Simcoe, a location that sits roughly 45 kilometres east of Barrie and about 104 kilometres northeast of Toronto, the USGS reported.

Reports came in from Toronto, Oshawa, Millbrook and Lindsay, with some people describing noticeable movement inside their homes on social media.

The shaking was not limited to Canada as people in parts of New York state, including Rochester, also reported feeling the tremour.

Earthquakes are considered uncommon in Ontario, though the region does sit near ancient fault lines that can still produce seismic activity.

Most earthquakes recorded in the province are minor and rarely cause damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage following this event.

Emergency officials did not issue tsunami warnings or evacuation orders, and authorities continued to monitor the situation overnight.