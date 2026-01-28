Toronto cleanup begins after record snowfall hits Ontario

Toronto is facing a major cleanup effort after a historic winter storm blanketed the city and much of southern Ontario with record-breaking snowfall.

The storm that hit on January 25 dumped 61 centimetres of snow across Toronto, making it the snowiest single day the city has ever recorded, per The Weather Network.

At Toronto Pearson International Airport, 46 centimetres of snow fell in one day, setting a new single-day snowfall record for the airport.

According to reports, the powerful weather system stretched beyond Ontario, causing widespread disruptions across eastern Canada and the US.

As the storm moved out, city crews began round-the-clock cleanup operations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said snow removal teams were fully mobilised. “Right now we have over 600 plows deployed,” Chow said on Monday.

Despite the efforts, many residential streets and sidewalks remained difficult to navigate, prompting frustration from residents trying to dig out.

Snow removal is expected to continue for several days, with the city planning to speed up clearing in harder-hit neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada warns that winter conditions are not over yet.

Snow squall watches and blowing snow advisories remain in effect across parts of southern Ontario.

Wind gusts between 40 and 60 km/h could reduce visibility, especially in rurak areas.