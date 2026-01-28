Ilhan Omar incident did not happen in a vacuum, Muslim advocates say

A Muslim civil rights organization says an attack on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall event reflects a broader pattern of hate and rhetoric directed at the congresswoman.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Omar was targeted by a man who sprayed an unknown substance at her while she was speaking.

In a statement released after the incident, the group said the attack “did not happen in a vacuum” and pointed to years of hostile language aimed at the Democratic lawmaker.

CAIR, the largest Muslim advocacy organisation in the United States, said Omar has been “the frequent target of anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and anti-Somali hate rhetoric.”

“We condemn this assault in the strongest possible terms and call for enhanced security for Congresswoman Omar, her family and her community,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR’s Minnesota chapter.

“When a sitting member of Congress is relentlessly demonized through false anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric, violence becomes a predictable outcome.”

CAIR’s statement also referenced recent remarks by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly targeted Omar.

The president recently referred to the congresswoman as “garbage,” and said Somalis should go back to where they came from.