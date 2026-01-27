'Sorry for this': Masked gunman carjacks woman to 'see his grandmother'

A masked man who claimed he urgently needed to visit his grandmother has landed himself in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Florida.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Shears, approached the woman and apologised as he demanded her car, telling her: "I am sorry to be doing this, but I need to see my grandmother."

In a bizarre twist, Shears reportedly demanded only the car and nothing else. Deputies said he even allowed the woman to remove her purse before driving off.

Speaking to FOX 35 News, the victim said that she pleaded with him for around five minutes and even offered to drive him herself to wherever he wanted to go.

Despite the frantic encounter, Shears allegedly promised to return the vehicle, leaving the woman shaken but unharmed.

Authorities say his getaway did not last long. Deputies soon spotted the stolen car, with a short chase that ended when Shears crashed into a parked vehicle sitting on a front lawn.

Shears was arrested at the scene and now faces multiple charges, including two felonies. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

His next court date has yet to be scheduled.